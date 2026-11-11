Austal starts construction of Australian landing craft

Austal has commenced production of 26 landing craft for the Australian Army, following the completion of design, planning and procurement activities.

The first metal cuts have been completed for the landing craft heavy (LCH) and landing craft medium (LCM) programs. The approximately $4 billion LCH contract covers eight vessels, while the $1.029 billion LCM contract covers 18 vessels.

The initial LCH metal cut was performed by HD Plasma in Bibra Lake, Western Australia, while the LCM metal cut was carried out by Austal's industry partner Pacific Industrial Company at Naval Base, Western Australia.

The commencement of production follows the completion of design, supply chain mobilization and workforce preparation activities.

According to Austal CEO Paddy Gregg, the production milestone advances the delivery of littoral capabilities to the Australian Defence Force and supports Australia's naval shipbuilding industry.

The two projects are being delivered by Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia under the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement framework.

They are expected to support skilled employment, strengthen supply chains and provide long-term work for Western Australia's shipbuilding sector.

“The two projects will deliver enduring benefits for Australia's sovereign defence industrial capability, supporting skilled jobs, strengthening supply chains and providing long-term certainty for Western Australia's shipbuilding sector," Gregg noted.

“The first metal cuts by HD Plasma and Pacific Industrial Company are important milestones that turn years of planning, engineering and preparation into physical production. "The commencement of both projects is an incredibly significant achievement for Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia and the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement framework under which we operate," Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia Executive General Manager Gavin Stewart commented.

The Landing Craft Medium and Landing Craft Heavy programs form part of the Australian Army’s modernization efforts to enhance amphibious and littoral logistics capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region.

To remind, Australia selected Damen’s design as the preferred option for the Australian Defense Force’s Landing Craft Heavy.