BAE Systems completes RF sensor deliveries for LRASM

BAE Systems has delivered all Lot 8 units of its advanced radio-frequency (RF) sensor to Lockheed Martin for the long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM).

LRASM is a critical strike weapon for the US military's capability and deterrence. BAE Systems’ RF sensor provides advanced guidance technology that allows it to engage strategic maritime targets in highly contested environments. The missile can operate in the presence of advanced air defense systems, ensuring survivable, long-range strike capabilities against well-protected ships.

BAE Systems is under contract to deliver LRASM RF sensors through 2028, supporting the Department of War’s maritime strike arsenal. Initially a low-volume production program, LRASM will scale significantly in 2026 and beyond. BAE Systems has demonstrated its ability and readiness to increase sensor production to meet demand.

In addition to hardware deliveries, BAE Systems upgraded its LRASM RF sensor software and conducted extensive verification testing, delivering improved capabilities digitally without hardware changes. The company continues to develop the sensor’s software and hardware, evaluating capabilities and evolving the system for future battlespaces.

“We’re delivering essential weapon systems that provide operational asymmetry and a decisive advantage to our warfighters,” said Vanessa Varrati, LRASM program director at BAE Systems.

“Our commitment to manufacturing excellence and our strong relationships with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Department of War enable us to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities.”

To meet an accelerated production schedule, the company invested in modern electronic warfare facilities that enable it to design, produce and deliver innovative systems on time.

Engineering, design, and manufacturing for the LRASM RF sensor take place at BAE Systems’ electronic warfare facilities in Austin, Texas; Greenlawn, New York; Nashua, New Hampshire; and Wayne, New Jersey.