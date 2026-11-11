Metal Shark to construct 38 Defiant patrol boats for Bangladesh

Louisiana-based military boat builder Metal Shark has received orders to construct an additional 38 Defiant patrol boats for Bangladesh.

Over the past 15 years, Bangladesh has become one of Metal Shark’s most significant international customers, acquiring more than 50 patrol boats operated by the country’s Army, Navy, and Coast Guard. The latest orders further expand a fleet that has supported maritime security, patrol, interdiction, and coastal defense missions for more than a decade.

“Bangladesh has been a valued customer for over 15 years, and we’re tremendously proud of the trust their armed forces have placed in Metal Shark. Beyond delivering reliable vessels, we’re proud to support a longstanding U.S. security partner whose maritime capabilities contribute to stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region," said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard.

The 38 Defiant is a welded-aluminum patrol boat designed for coastal patrol, maritime interdiction, port security, search and rescue, and other security operations. The vessel combines high-speed performance and maneuverability with all-weather crew protection.

“Bangladesh has been an exceptionally important partner for Metal Shark, and the longevity of this relationship is something we value greatly,” said Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark’s Senior Vice President of International Business Development.

“Over the years, we’ve worked closely with our Bangladeshi customers to understand their evolving operational requirements and deliver vessels suited to their missions. We’re honored to continue supporting their fleet and look forward to building on this relationship for many years to come.”

The additional vessels will be constructed at Metal Shark’s production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana.

Recently, Metal Shark was awarded two US Coast Guard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts to produce patrol boats for the maritime forces of Cameroon and the Republic of Georgia.