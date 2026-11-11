Ten JEF navies launch initiative to operate as one maritime force

The Royal Navy and its Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies have signed a historic Northern Navies Initiative agreement to increase security across northern Europe, the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea.

Signed amid an increasingly challenging security environment, the Northern Navies Initiative shows how the UK is working with its allies to step up European security and deterrence.

The agreement aims to support maritime deterrence and defence for the citizens of the UK and other JEF nations. The initiative also shows how the UK is working with its allies to step up European security and deterrence.

"After nine months of hard work, I’m delighted that the JEF Northern Navies Initiative has today taken a huge step forward. Together, we have shown what is possible when like-minded nations are united by a common purpose," speaking after signing the Northern Navies Initiative on board HMS Prince of Wales during the International Sea Power Conference in Oslo, First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said.

JEF partners will strengthen cooperation in the High North through joint training, coordinated planning, common operational standards and the development of compatible equipment. The initiative aims to improve the ability of member nations to share operational experience, exchange lessons and develop capabilities for operating in challenging Arctic conditions.

The initiative also addresses threats below the threshold of armed conflict, including risks to critical undersea infrastructure, malicious seabed activity and other forms of hybrid aggression.

Improved interoperability would allow Royal Navy frigates to transfer operational responsibilities to ships from other JEF member states without disrupting ongoing operations. Allied task groups would also be able to coordinate the use of sensors and uncrewed vessels, while warships could access repair, refueling and resupply facilities at partner nations' ports.

The JEF also plans to make interoperability a requirement in the development of future equipment. This would allow autonomous platforms from different member states to connect to one another's command-and-control systems and operate as part of a coordinated maritime force. The approach is intended to enable the 10 JEF nations to deploy and coordinate larger numbers of platforms.

Separately, the Royal Navy plans to bring the first phase of Atlantic Net, part of the wider Atlantic Bastion initiative, into operation within months. Developed in cooperation with Ocean Infinity, the system is intended to improve the detection of underwater threats and help protect critical undersea infrastructure.