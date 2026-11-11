Thales and Kongsberg join forces on Royal Navy’s Type 92 USV

Thales has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kongsberg Maritime to develop an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solution for the Royal Navy’s Type 92 (T92) uncrewed surface vessel (USV).

The proposed solution combines Thales’ anti-submarine warfare (ASW) expertise with Kongsberg Maritime’s Arctic Hunter USV to deliver a deployable ASW capability supporting the Royal Navy’s Hybrid Navy plans and its efforts to detect and counter submarine threats in the North Atlantic.

Kongsberg Maritime will provide its Arctic Hunter USV as the autonomous platform for the integrated ASW solution. Combined with UK-based platform construction, the cooperation will bring together autonomous platforms, underwater sensors, tactical intelligence and secure communications.