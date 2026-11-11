Thales and Kongsberg join forces on Royal Navy’s Type 92 USV

Thales has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kongsberg Maritime to develop an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solution for the Royal Navy’s Type 92 (T92) uncrewed surface vessel (USV).
The proposed solution combines Thales’ anti-submarine warfare (ASW) expertise with Kongsberg Maritime’s Arctic Hunter USV to deliver a deployable ASW capability supporting the Royal Navy’s Hybrid Navy plans and its efforts to detect and counter submarine threats in the North Atlantic.
Kongsberg Maritime will provide its Arctic Hunter USV as the autonomous platform for the integrated ASW solution. Combined with UK-based platform construction, the cooperation will bring together autonomous platforms, underwater sensors, tactical intelligence and secure communications.
“This cooperation is about bringing together complementary strengths to deliver a connected, adaptable and effective Anti-Submarine Warfare solution, while reinforcing the UK and Norway’s shared commitment to security and deterrence across the North Atlantic. The future Hybrid Navy will be defined by how effectively the platforms are connected, how they share information and how quickly they can turn that information into operational advantage. Thales brings the underwater sensing, tactical planning and secure communications expertise that will be critical to making this vision a reality," said Phil Siveter, CEO of Thales UK.
This partnership reinforces the UK–Norwegian defence and industrial cooperation. By combining their expertise, Thales and Kongsberg Maritime aim to help address shared security challenges in the North Atlantic and High North, while supporting NATO’s maritime security and deterrence across its northern flank.