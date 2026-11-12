RAFAEL unveils SUPER ICE long-range cruise missile

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled SUPER ICE, a new long-range cruise missile featuring a 1,000-pound warhead and designed for launch from air, land and sea platforms.

The Israeli defense company introduced the missile as an addition to its ICE BREAKER missile family. According to RAFAEL, SUPER ICE is designed to engage high-value strategic targets at extended ranges and provide stand-off strike capabilities.

SUPER ICE features a warhead compatible with the MK83 bomb and incorporates autonomous navigation, low-altitude terrain-following flight and all-weather operating capabilities.

The missile uses an electro-optical guidance system with image-matching technology for target engagement. RAFAEL also says the system builds on technologies developed for its existing weapon systems, particularly the ICE BREAKER family.

The new missile is designed to share launch systems, mission-planning infrastructure and logistics with other weapons in the family. This common architecture is intended to allow operators to integrate SUPER ICE while using existing infrastructure.

SUPER ICE joins RAFAEL's ICE BREAKER and SEA BREAKER missiles in the company's portfolio of long-range precision-guided cruise missiles. The company describes ICE BREAKER as a fifth-generation cruise missile designed for extended-range operations and precision engagement.

RAFAEL said the addition of SUPER ICE expands the family's strike capabilities, combining a larger warhead with multiple launch options.

"The SUPER ICE missile that RAFAEL is now unveiling continues a distinguished legacy that began decades ago with the introduction of the POPEYE missile family. It reflects the engineering excellence, innovation and long-term vision that underpin everything we do. By developing and manufacturing advanced technologies in Israel, we continue to push the boundaries of knowledge and capability, strengthening RAFAEL’s position as Israel’s home of cruise missile development and a global leader in the field," Yuval Steinitz, Chairman of RAFAEL, said.

"SUPER ICE represents the most advanced generation of RAFAEL’s cruise missiles, incorporating advanced capabilities designed to meet the most demanding and complex multi-domain operational requirements of our customers. We will continue to develop and lead in advanced technologies, drawing on operational experience, innovation and a deep understanding of the evolving requirements of modern warfare," Yoav Tourgeman, President and CEO of RAFAEL, commented.