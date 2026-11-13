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BAE Systems nets $138M deal for Virginia-class submarine propulsors

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Fatima Bahtic

Naval Today

1 minutes read
Virginia class
Credit: BAE Systems

BAE Systems has received a $138 million contract from the US Navy to continue producing propulsors for the Virginia-class submarine program.

The contract covers manufacturing propulsor assemblies, engineering services, replacement parts, and related support services, with an ordering period through September 2032.

BAE Systems is meeting the navy’s production goal of two Virginia-class propulsor sets per year and has delivered major propulsor assemblies for every Virginia-class submarine to date.

“BAE Systems is delivering the complex components essential to U.S. undersea dominance,” said Jason Casciotti, vice president of BAE Systems Weapon Systems.

“Our scaled facilities and skilled workforce are focused on strengthening the submarine force. By leveraging a proven track record of excellence for these critical components, we ensure the Navy has a reliable partner for propulsor manufacturing.”

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