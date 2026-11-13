GA-EMS to produce hypersonic components for weapon systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has been selected by Leidos to manufacture critical hypersonic components for weapon systems.
Under the multiyear subcontract, GA-EMS will produce precision-machined parts and cable assemblies for the common hypersonic glide body (CHGB).
GA-EMS’ component manufacturing supports an army-navy acquisition effort that brings research, development and production together under one contract. Leidos’ army contract combines the CHGB and Thermal Protection System programs to streamline development and accelerate delivery of hypersonic capabilities.
By supplying hardware for the shared glide body, GA-EMS contributes to both Dark Eagle, one of the army’s modernization priorities, and the navy’s conventional prompt strike program, supporting long-range conventional strike capabilities from land and sea.
GA-EMS previously manufactured prototype glide-body subassemblies and delivered hardware and cables for the 2020 CHGB flight test. That experience will guide the company’s work under the new subcontract through 2031.
“Our continued collaboration with Leidos reinforces our role as a trusted source of high-quality critical components for hypersonic weapons. This agreement carries forward our prototype manufacturing and flight-test experience into component production through 2031, supporting the fielding of Army and Navy long-range strike capabilities for demanding national security missions,” Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said.
“Our expertise spans cable assemblies for the Elevon Control Module and hypersonic glide body, along with precision-machined metal parts and substructures. For our customer, this combination brings continuity across electrical and mechanical manufacturing from a team familiar with the program’s exacting requirements. We apply that knowledge to maintain precision and repeatability throughout production,” Mike Rucker, vice president of GA-EMS Weapons Programs, commented.