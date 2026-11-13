GA-EMS to produce hypersonic components for weapon systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has been selected by Leidos to manufacture critical hypersonic components for weapon systems.

Under the multiyear subcontract, GA-EMS will produce precision-machined parts and cable assemblies for the common hypersonic glide body (CHGB).

GA-EMS’ component manufacturing supports an army-navy acquisition effort that brings research, development and production together under one contract. Leidos’ army contract combines the CHGB and Thermal Protection System programs to streamline development and accelerate delivery of hypersonic capabilities.

By supplying hardware for the shared glide body, GA-EMS contributes to both Dark Eagle, one of the army’s modernization priorities, and the navy’s conventional prompt strike program, supporting long-range conventional strike capabilities from land and sea.