HD Hyundai and Anduril launch autonomous surface vessel

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and US defense technology company Anduril Industries have launched a 600-ton autonomous surface vessel (ASV) in Ulsan, South Korea.

The launch took place approximately 12 months after the companies signed the contract for the vessel's development.

Named ASV Alpha, the medium-sized unmanned vessel is designed to operate without an onboard crew, allowing more space to be allocated to mission payloads and fuel. Its modular architecture is intended to accommodate different mission configurations, including interchangeable containers for missile systems and sensors.

The vessel also incorporates software-based capabilities for autonomous navigation, damage response and mission planning, enabling it to perform operations without a conventional crew onboard.

Following its launch, ASV Alpha will undergo sea trials in South Korea before moving to the United States for further testing in early 2027.

According to HD Hyundai's Naval Ship Division, ASV Alpha was built in approximately one year, compared with around nine years typically required to take a conventional naval ship from concept to launch.