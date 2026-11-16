Iran claims capture of US MQM-170 drone near Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claims to have taken control of a US MQM-170 drone through an electronic warfare operation and landed it intact south of Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement published by Sepah News on November 16, 2026, the IRGC Navy said the drone had been operating in the area to track and identify air defense and electronic warfare systems before Iranian forces disrupted its control systems and took over its flight guidance.

According to the statement, this is the fourth MQM-170 drone captured intact by the IRGC Navy's electronic warfare and drone command. It is also the eighth drone that the IRGC's air defense forces claim to have captured intact in the Strait of Hormuz area.

The IRGC Navy said the operation took place south of Qeshm Island, where its personnel conducted an electronic attack against the aircraft before taking control of its flight guidance and bringing it safely to the ground.

The MQM-170 is manufactured by US-based Griffon Aerospace. The company describes the aircraft as a low-cost aerial target system used in US military contracts, although it can also serve as a payload development platform.

The IRGC Navy also claimed that US forces had deployed a wide range of advanced equipment during their military operations, including MQ-9 and MQ-1 drones, MQM-170 systems and LUCAS one-way attack drones. It said these systems had been intercepted, destroyed or neutralized by Iranian forces.

The statement concluded by calling on US military commanders to acknowledge what Iran described as the reality on the ground and respect Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.