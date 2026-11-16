Saab receives radar contract from Royal Navy

The Royal Navy has awarded Saab a £15 million contract for the Sea Giraffe 1X radar system.

The contract will see the Royal Navy buy several of Saab’s counter-UAS radar systems for integration with Kraken Technology’s autonomous K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV).

The system is designed to provide continuous surveillance and early warning of emerging aerial threats in maritime environments. It can operate independently or alongside conventional naval vessels, extending surveillance coverage across operational areas. Its capabilities are intended to help protect naval assets, commercial shipping, ports and critical national infrastructure.

The system can also support force protection missions by detecting potential airborne threats and providing early warning to naval forces.

The award follows a successful programme of development and shore- and sea-based trials conducted by Saab UK and Kraken, where the experimental system demonstrated its ability to detect, track and classify airborne targets while operating autonomously in challenging maritime conditions.

Under the contract, the system will be further matured and integrated into Royal Navy operations as part of the UK's wider vision for a hybrid navy, combining crewed and autonomous platforms to deliver greater operational flexibility and resilience.

“When we unveiled this capability earlier this year, we highlighted its potential to transform how maritime operators address the rapidly evolving drone threat. Today's contract award supports that vision and demonstrates how Saab helps our customers to embracing innovative autonomous technologies that strengthen national security. Together with Kraken, we have moved from concept to operational adoption at an exceptional speed. We are proud to support the Royal Navy in delivering a world-leading capability that will help protect critical assets at sea and ashore," said Andy Fraser, Group Managing Director of Saab UK.

“The Royal Navy is continuing to develop our USVs with cutting edge capabilities. Project BEEHIVE has taken its first major step in integrating complex payloads. The K3 – Sea Giraffe 1X combination will allow us to deliver an air surveillance picture up threat allowing early detection of hostile air tracks for subsequent engagement,” said Captain Adam Ballard, Royal Navy Deputy Commander Surface Flotilla.