Shield to provide additional V-BATs for Hellenic Navy

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered additional Shield V-BAT vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Hellenic Armed Forces.

The contract is awarded by the NSPA, within the UAS Support Partnership legal framework, offering participating nations the opportunity to procure and support the entire UAS spectrum.

NSPA’s AGS and UAS Programme provides life-cycle support spanning acquisition, spares, maintenance, training, upgrades and technical assistance.

The additional aircraft will expand Greece’s existing V-BAT fleet, which is used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions over land and at sea. Operating the same aircraft type across the Armed Forces is expected to support interoperability and standardize training and maintenance between the two services.

“An order for additional V-BATs represents a major expansion of Greece’s persistent ISR capacity and a strong vote of confidence in an aircraft already operating in Hellenic service,” said James Lythgoe, regional director for Eastern and Southeast Europe at Shield.

“A common fleet across the Hellenic Armed Forces means shared training, logistics and operational experience, while NSPA provides a streamlined way to acquire the aircraft and keep them ready throughout their service lives. V-BAT is exceptionally well suited to the Aegean, where forces need long-endurance ISR from islands, coastlines, ships and austere sites without dependence on runways.”

The contract is the latest milestone in Shield’s expanding partnership with Greece, where the company has opened a regional office in Athens. In October, Shield signed an MoU with GEK TERNA to jointly pursue X-BAT opportunities in Greece.

In July, Shield partnered with ALTUS LSA to arm V-BAT with the Greek-built KMB Hunter interceptor. These agreements build on a partnership with EFA GROUP on sovereign autonomous pilots powered by Hivemind.