US Navy destroyer downs 12 drones, 4 missiles in Middle East

US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) has destroyed twelve unmanned aerial vehicles and four anti-ship cruise missiles during the deployment in the Middle East.

Spruance deployed as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) under Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, operating alongside flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9.

During the deployment, Spruance steamed more than 88,000 nautical miles and played a pivotal role in sustained combat actions during Operation Epic Fury in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. As Surface Action Group Commander, Spruance spearheaded forward probing maneuvers near the Strait of Hormuz and enforced maritime blockade operations, including disabling the illicit cargo vessel M/V TOUSKA and ensuring compliance among 15 vessels.

Between February and August 2026, the ship launched dozens of Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles against Iranian military targets, according to the US Navy.

While operating in the C7F area of operations, the destroyer executed high-precision navigational transits through the San Bernardino, Singapore, Malacca, Balabac, and Surigao Straits.

“Leading the ship and crew has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate, commanding officer of Spruance.

“Spruance Sailors made a difference. They represented their families, their ship and the United States Navy with distinction. It is also important that we recognize the extraordinary contributions of their families. Behind every Sailor is a someone back home standing their own watch.”

The vessel returned to its home port of Naval Base San Diego, concluding a 12-month deployment to the US 3rd, 7th, and 5th Fleet areas of operations on November 13.