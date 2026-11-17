The Royal Canadian Navy has commissioned HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, the sixth and final Arctic and offshore patrol ship, during a ceremony in Victoria, British Columbia.

Commissioning ceremonies are a long-standing tradition in the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), marking a significant milestone for the ship and its crew by officially welcoming the ship into naval service.

Operating from its home port in Esquimalt, British Columbia, the ship will respond to a wide range of operational requirements and enhance the RCN’s ability to conduct operations at home and abroad.

“As the official welcoming of the ship into the fleet, this commissioning ceremony is a moment of great pride and celebration for the crew of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Robert Hampton Gray. They have spent months completing sea trials and have recently spent almost three months transiting the waters of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago to prepare for this moment. The effort and dedication they have demonstrated to their work has proven that the Arctic Offshore Patrol Vessels are capable ships that will enhance our ability to defend Canada's waters," Vice-Admiral Dan Charlebois, Commander Royal Canadian Navy, said.

AOPSs are specifically designed to operate in the Canadian Arctic and can respond to a wide range of operational requirements such as enhancing maritime awareness, conducting sovereignty operations, supporting search and rescue operations as well as performing domestic and international deployments.

HMCS Robert Hampton Gray’s voyage from Halifax to Victoria marked the third time in Canadian naval history that an RCN ship completed a transit of the Arctic through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. However, this is the first voyage to relocate an RCN ship from the Atlantic Fleet to the Pacific Fleet, according to the navy.

HMCS Robert Hampton Gray is 103.6 meters long, has a 19-meter beam and a displacement of 6,615 tons, and is composed of 440,000 parts. The ship was floated out at the Halifax shipyard on December 9, 2024. It was delivered to the navy in August last year.