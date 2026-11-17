Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify and develop areas of industrial cooperation for underwater defense capabilities.

Within this framework, WASS Submarine Systems and BDL will work together to explore opportunities for Indian industrial participation in heavyweight torpedoes and torpedo countermeasures system capabilities.

Areas of cooperation include the production of components, energetic sections, subassemblies, final assembly and factory testing, as well as maintenance and in-service support activities.

The MoU was signed during the Defence Industrial Cooperation Dialogue held in New Delhi.

Furthermore, the agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies in the development of underwater defense systems in India.

The collaboration brings together WASS’ experience in underwater defense technologies and BDL’s industrial capabilities in India, with a focus on strengthening local production, developing domestic industrial capabilities, and supporting the maintenance and sustainment of underwater defense systems in the country.