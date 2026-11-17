Saronic Technologies has received a prototype Other Transaction (OT) agreement from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver its autonomous low-profile vessel (ALPV), a long-range autonomous vessel designed to transport supplies to dispersed US Marine Corps forces.

Under the prototype effort, the ALPV will combine autonomous navigation and passive perception systems with a hull designed for maneuverability, beaching and large-scale production. Saronic says the vessel uses autonomy technology developed across its vessel models, which the company reports has been tested over more than 350,000 nautical miles and 55,000 hours of operation.

The ALPV is designed to transport different types of supplies between ships and from ships to shore. Its autonomous capabilities include navigation, coordinated operations with other vessels and mission execution. A modular open systems architecture is intended to allow the integration of additional systems and equipment.

The effort will also support government testing and the Marine Corps’ planning for how Saronic’s ALPV could be brought into service, including how it would be operated, staffed, trained on, and supported.

“This award recognizes that winning in contested waters starts with keeping forces supplied,” said Rob Lehman, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Saronic.

“Saronic’s ALPV gives Marines a low-signature, autonomous way to move critical cargo across contested seas, without putting a crew in harm’s way.”

This award builds on Saronic’s existing work with the US Navy, including a production contract for Corsair, its 24-foot autonomous surface vessel, a production contract for Marauder, its 180-foot autonomous ship, and the recently announced award to construct landing craft utility (LCU) vessels at Port Alpha, the company’s next-generation shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.