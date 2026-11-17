“With the order for the four option vessels, we can secure ongoing series production for the long term. The additional ships will be built using the production structures already in place. This allows us to make full use of existing capacities and help ensure that the German Navy receives the urgently needed capabilities as quickly as possible,” said Oliver Burkhard, CEO of TKMS.

According to TKMS, production of the first two frigates from the initial batch is already underway. The first ship is scheduled to be delivered to the German Navy at the end of 2029, as planned.

The remaining vessels are expected to follow at short intervals under the current schedule. The four additional frigates can be built directly on the established production structures and supply chains of the ongoing program.

TKMS will continue to rely on existing partnerships, including with the Heinrich Rönner Group, and ensure broad participation by Germany's maritime industry.