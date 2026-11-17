HII has received an updated US Navy contract to build an additional 82 Lionfish small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUVs).

Lionfish is based on HII’s commercial REMUS 300 platform, originally developed as part of a rapid prototyping initiative in collaboration with the US Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

Designed to address a broad range of undersea warfare missions, Lionfish supports mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); anti-submarine warfare; and electronic warfare operations.

When added to previously ordered quantities, the 82 SUUV order means that HII will build, test and deliver 175 Lionfish SUUVs with the potential to scale to 200 SUUVs.

The five-year production has a total potential contract value exceeding $347 million.

HII also announced that, as of October 21, 2026, it has delivered 50 Lionfish SUUVs to the US Navy.