Babcock and Singapore-based ST Engineering have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation on international maritime projects, with a focus on emerging markets, including the Indo-Pacific.

Under the MoU, the companies will explore cooperation on the through-life support of future Babcock Arrowhead and ARMOR Force (Autonomous and Remote Maritime Operational Response) programmes, as well as other international maritime projects.

The collaboration will also cover new-build vessel design and autonomous systems, combining Babcock's naval engineering capabilities with ST Engineering's experience in defence, engineering and technology.

The companies will also examine opportunities to combine their expertise in platform integration and digital technologies to support customers seeking improved operational readiness and long-term maritime support.

The agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to share expertise in ship design and construction, develop industrial capacity and explore opportunities to strengthen supply chains supporting the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of naval vessels.

“The agreement marks an exciting step in growing our portfolio of international partnerships as we look to leverage the skills and expertise of organisations such as ST Engineering in markets where we can make a real impact through our combined offering. We look forward to harnessing our collective capabilities to support our international customers," Nick Hine, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Executive – Marine, Babcock, said.

“As ST Engineering grows its international defence business, partnerships with leading industry players such as Babcock strengthen our global network. By combining Babcock’s offerings with our naval shipbuilding, systems integration and digital solutions, we will explore opportunities to deliver ready, sustainable maritime capability for navies, from new build to through-life support," Tan Leong Peng, President, Marine, ST Engineering, commented.

The agreement comes as navies seek to expand their maritime capabilities while securing the industrial capacity and supply chains needed to maintain their fleets throughout their service lives.

Babcock recently signed an MoU with Saab to explore opportunities for cooperation on shipborne communications systems for future frigate programs based on Babcock’s Arrowhead platform.