Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has secured a contract agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to construct outfitted structural units for the US Navy’s future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139).

The agreement, finalized on October 2, 2026, covers the production of fully integrated structural units for the Flight III destroyer at Eastern Shipbuilding's facilities in Panama City, Florida.

Under the contract, ESG will manufacture a fully assembled grand block incorporating the ship's structural components, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, electrical systems and outfitting. The work also expands the company's responsibilities to include advanced cabling installation at the unit level.

The award builds on ESG's previous work supporting HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division, including the delivery of structural units for the future destroyers Thad Cochran (DDG 135) and John F. Lehman (DDG 137).

The additional cabling work will allow ESG to integrate more ship systems during the unit construction phase, reducing the amount of work required when the structural sections are delivered for final assembly.

"We are proud to continue our vital collaboration with HII to support the production of the U.S. Navy's surface combatant fleet," said Joey D'Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

The company said the expanded scope builds on manufacturing processes and production efficiencies developed through its previous Arleigh Burke-class projects.

USS Telesforo Trinidad is part of the Flight III configuration of the Arleigh Burke-class, the US Navy's multi-mission guided-missile destroyer program. According to the U.S. Navy, these ships are designed to conduct anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as support strike operations.

They can operate independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups and expeditionary strike groups.

The Flight III configuration introduces significant changes to the destroyer's combat system, centered on the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR). The upgrade also includes increased electrical power generation and cooling capacity to support the new radar and associated combat systems.

The Flight III configuration began with USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built to the new standard.