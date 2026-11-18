Hanwha Defense USA and its parent company, Hanwha Aerospace, have test-launched a Chunmoo missile off the coast of Mississippi.

The test concludes a two-missile launch campaign of Chunmoo missiles to validate maritime-based weapon system operations. The exercise also matures the launcher and electronics to enable precision-guided maritime strike capability for a wide range of crewed and uncrewed vessels.

The launch was conducted onboard a missile test range vessel operated by the Mississippi-based launch provider, The Spaceport Company (TSC).

“Hanwha is answering the U.S. Navy’s call to produce and field modern strike capabilities from a maritime platform,” said Hanwha Defense USA Executive Vice President for Missiles Kevin Schoonover.

“By pairing Hanwha’s flagship Chunmoo missile and its palletized platform with next generation crewed and uncrewed vessels, we can deliver capabilities for the Navy at scale and a fraction of the cost of other systems. The data collected during this test will help shape future distributed maritime operations and expeditionary strike capabilities for both palletized and containerized launcher concepts.”

Hanwha’s ongoing test program will provide full-process support for sea-based launch demonstrations and collect critical technical and operational data to inform future maritime fires capabilities.

The effort supports the growing need for flexible, distributed, and survivable strike systems capable of operating across diverse naval and expeditionary environments.