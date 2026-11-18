The Republic of Korea Navy (ROK Navy) has launched the Pyeongtaek (FFG-833), the fifth frigate in its Ulsan-class Batch-III program, at Hanwha Ocean’s Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, South Korea.

The launching ceremony took place on November 18 and was attended by representatives of the South Korean Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The 3,600-ton frigate is equipped with advanced systems developed using South Korean technology, including a multifunction phased-array radar and an Integrated Sensor Mast (ISM). These systems are intended to strengthen the ship’s air defense and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The Pyeongtaek is part of the Ulsan-class Batch-III program, which is aimed at strengthening the South Korean Navy’s surface fleet with new-generation frigates equipped with advanced combat and sensor systems.

Following its launch, the ship will undergo sea trials before being delivered to the South Korean Navy in December 2027.

The Ulsan-class Batch-III frigate is a 3,500-ton, 130-meter-long ship that can travel up to 30 knots. The vessel incorporates anti-aircraft and anti-submarine detection capabilities and hybrid propulsion that combines low- and medium-speed electric propulsion with gas turbine propulsion engines for high-speed sailing.

The sixth frigate is slated for delivery to the Republic of Korea Navy around June 2028.