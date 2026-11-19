BAE Systems has demonstrated an autonomous maritime control system capable of navigating a fast boat, pursuing simulated threats and engaging targets using a remotely operated weapon station following human authorization.

The demonstration involved the company's Nautomate autonomous control system, which was integrated into a 14-meter P38 fast intercept craft built by Omani manufacturer Der’a. The vessel, capable of speeds of up to 60 knots, was not originally designed for autonomous operation.

The trial was intended to demonstrate that Nautomate could be installed on existing third-party vessels rather than being limited to platforms specifically designed for autonomous operations.

During the demonstration, the vessel completed two mission scenarios. In the first, it conducted an area patrol, autonomously identified a simulated threat vessel, and pursued it.

The second scenario involved integrating a Seahawk remote weapon station supplied by UK-based MSI. After a human operator identified the target as a threat and authorized engagement, the system controlled the weapon station to fire at the designated target from approximately one kilometer away.

BAE Systems said the autonomous system achieved direct hits at that distance, while a highly trained former Royal Marine operating the weapon station manually had to approach to approximately 500 meters to achieve comparable results.

The company also reported that the autonomous system required less ammunition to hit the target and maintained its performance while the vessel was operating at speed in challenging sea conditions.

The weapon integration included a human authorization step. According to BAE Systems, the operator remained responsible for identifying the threat and approving engagement, after which the weapon station was authorized to fire only at the designated target.

Beyond weapon employment, Nautomate handles navigation, situational processing, and collision avoidance, allowing the vessel to perform tasks without continuous manual control.

BAE Systems noted that the system was integrated and prepared for the demonstration within a few days, with equipment transported separately to the test location. Live firing was successfully demonstrated on two consecutive days, it was revealed.

The company also highlighted the potential for autonomous systems to perform repetitive tasks over extended periods, particularly in demanding environments where heat, fatigue, and the need for sustained concentration can affect human operators.

The Nautomate software architecture is also used in other BAE Systems autonomous platforms, including the Herne underwater vehicle. The company said this provides a common architecture for autonomous operations across different maritime domains.

The P38 demonstration illustrates an approach to naval autonomy based on upgrading existing vessels with autonomous control systems rather than developing entirely new platforms. Its application to other vessel types would depend on the requirements of individual platforms and the integration needed for their onboard systems and mission equipment.