Seasats has integrated and demonstrated the launch of Anduril Industries’ Altius-600M loitering munition from its Quickfish unmanned surface vessel (USV), adding a long-range strike capability to the platform.

The integration equips Quickfish with long-range strike capability against higher-end maritime targets.

Strike USVs produced at scale offer a way to expand sea denial capacity at a favorable cost exchange. Integrating Altius extends Quickfish's strike range and enables engagements against higher-end maritime platforms, increasing the potential operational impact of each vessel, according to the company.

Quickfish can remain on station for weeks and reposition at speeds of up to 40 knots, keeping that capability available as mission requirements evolve.

Altius is Anduril's family of autonomous air vehicles designed for launch from air, ground and maritime platforms, with configurations supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare and strike. Altius-600M supports maritime strike missions against larger surface targets. Operators can direct Quickfish and Altius missions from a ground control station anywhere in the world, keeping personnel far from the launch location.

"Operating at sea places unique demands on aerial systems," said Fontaine Alexander, General Manager of Altius-600 at Anduril Industries.

"Quickfish's endurance and modular payload architecture make it a compelling platform for Altius, extending its best-in-class range by providing highly-mobile, unmanned launch points in the maritime domain. The integration demonstrates how naval forces can employ an established strike system from a small, adaptable surface vessel as they incorporate unmanned platforms into their fleets."

"Naval air power depends on the ability to position aircraft within range of their targets. The aircraft carrier does that by putting an air wing forward," said Mike Flanigan, co-founder and CEO of Seasats.

"Quickfish disaggregates a similar capability across small vessels. Integrating Altius adds field-proven, longer-range strike capability to Quickfish's persistent maritime presence."

The demonstration builds on Seasats' recent launches of Neros Archer drones from Quickfish, extending the platform's payload portfolio from FPV strike drones to longer-range loitering munitions.