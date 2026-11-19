Textron Systems has secured a contract from Neya Systems to convert its TSUNAMI unmanned surface vessels (USVs) into autonomous fuel distribution platforms for the US Army, supporting the development of logistics capabilities for operations in contested environments.

The contract award to Neya Systems, which will use Textron Systems’ TSUNAMI USV, was announced at the 2026 Defense Industrial Base Accelerator (DIBX) pitch competition. Selected from nearly 200 submissions, the program aims to address military fuel distribution challenges through decentralized, expendable autonomous delivery systems.

Under the DIBX subcontract, Textron Systems will provide a TSUNAMI 25 USV to support Neya Systems in developing the autonomous logistics capability. The agreement also includes options for a follow-on effort involving up to eleven TSUNAMI vessels, which would support autonomous refueling at sea under the coordination of Neya’s Mission Planning and Management System.

“This award provides an important opportunity to demonstrate the TSUNAMI vessel’s versatility and ability to rapidly adapt to evolving mission requirements,” said Senior Vice President, Air, Land & Sea Systems, Ryan Schaffernocker.

“We look forward to working with Neya Systems to demonstrate how this affordable, modular platform can expand operational capacity across a range of missions.”

In January 2025, Textron unveiled a new family of autonomous maritime surface vessels, the TSUNAMI. The new autonomous maritime surface vessels are designed to meet “the needs of the US Department of Defense and its allies”.