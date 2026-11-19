The UK has stepped up efforts to secure US interest in Babcock's Arrowhead 140 frigate design, with Defense Minister Luke Pollard raising the proposal during a visit to Washington, D.C.

"In Washington DC this week I’ve been making the case for UK-designed Arrowhead140 frigate to be the US navy’s new ship," Pollard wrote in a social media post.

He described the UK and US as trusted partners, arguing that combining British design expertise with American shipbuilding capacity would offer a strong proposition.

The UK is putting forward Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 frigate design, which forms the basis of the Royal Navy’s Type 31 class, as its contender in the competition.

Arrowhead 140 export

Developed by Babcock International, Arrowhead 140 is a multirole frigate design that serves as the basis for the Royal Navy's Type 31 Inspiration-class program. According to Babcock, the design is intended to provide a flexible platform that can be configured for different naval requirements. Its modular architecture supports missions including maritime security, anti-surface warfare, task group operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and humanitarian assistance.

The Arrowhead 140 design has already attracted international customers, with Indonesia and Poland selecting it for their respective frigate programs. Babcock signed its first export design license agreement with Indonesia's state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL in September 2021, covering the construction of two frigates for the Indonesian Navy. In January 2026, the company secured a further agreement for two additional Arrowhead 140 licenses under the Indonesia Maritime Partnership Program.

In Poland, the design was selected in March 2022 for the Miecznik frigate program. Babcock subsequently signed a design license agreement with the PGZ-Miecznik consortium, covering the construction of three frigates in Polish shipyards. The agreement also provides for technology transfer and support for the development of Poland's domestic shipbuilding capabilities.