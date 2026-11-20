The Argentine Navy has expressed its interest in acquiring up to three FCX20 corvettes developed by Italian shipbuilding major Fincantieri, in full configuration and including an integrated logistics support (ILS) package.

As informed, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed by the Defense Ministers of the two countries in Rome on November 18, 2026.

Fincantieri was represented at the signing by Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director, and Eugenio Santagata, General Manager of the Naval Vessels Division.

In this context, Fincantieri will be able to bring to the Argentine Navy its know-how in the design, construction and support of high-technology naval vessels, contributing to the potential development of the program throughout its different phases.

The agreement also envisages the possibility of exploring further opportunities for cooperation in the naval sector, including the potential acquisition of naval vessels currently in service.

“This agreement confirms the strategic value of Italian shipbuilding as a driver of international cooperation and a key asset for the country’s industrial presence on global markets. Argentina’s interest in our platforms opens up a long-term perspective for cooperation, built on the ability to combine industrial excellence, innovation and cooperation among institutions, Armed Forces and industry," Folgiero said.

FCX20 is a 95-meter corvette for blue-water naval operations. Designed to operate as part of a combat task group, the vessel combines anti-aircraft, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

According to Fincantieri, the FCX20 is based on the platform used for the Italian Navy's Ugolino Vivaldi-class patrol vessels. The company highlights the design's system redundancy, survivability and operational flexibility, allowing it to perform missions in different operating conditions.

The corvette has an approximate displacement of 2,300 tons, a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 3,500 nautical miles at 14 knots. It has an endurance of 20 days and can accommodate a crew of 93.

In its Full Combat configuration, the FCX20 is equipped with a combat system that includes a Kronos HP multifunction radar, an identification friend-or-foe (IFF) system, radar and communications electronic warfare systems, an infrared search-and-track (IRST) system and electro-optical fire-control systems.

The FCX20 is based on a platform also used for the Italian Navy's Ugolino Vivaldi-class patrol vessels.