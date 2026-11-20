Damen Naval and Alewijnse have strengthened their cooperation on future Royal Netherlands Navy programs, including the Amphibious Transport Ship (ATS), to support the Dutch fleet renewal effort.

The collaboration involves Dutch maritime industry partners early in the development of new naval shipbuilding programs, with the aim of retaining technical expertise and industrial capacity in the Netherlands. This is intended to support the country's ability to design and build complex naval vessels domestically.

Damen Naval is involved in several programs for the Dutch Ministry of Defense, including replacing the landing platform docks HNLMS Rotterdam and HNLMS Johan de Witt with new amphibious transport ships (ATS).

Alewijnse is responsible for the complete integration and installation of all electrical systems, including the onboard installations for the ATS.

"In our role as designer, builder and integrator of complex naval vessels, we work closely with the Dutch maritime manufacturing industry," said Damen Naval Managing Director Roland Briene.

"Alewijnse is one of the companies with which we have collaborated for many years and on many vessels. Strengthening our cooperation is an important next step that helps ensure the continuity of naval shipbuilding programmes and enables new vessels to become operational as quickly as possible."

"Our strength lies not only in what we can achieve individually, but especially in what we can accomplish together. We are proud to contribute our expertise, capabilities, and teamwork to the delivery of the best naval vessels, thereby supporting the security and future of the Netherlands," Alewijnse CEO Gert Bravenboer said.