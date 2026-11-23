Canada has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany and Norway to strengthen cooperation on naval defence equipment and systems, including their development, procurement and maintenance.

The agreement was signed during the 18th annual Halifax International Security Forum, held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on November 22, 2026, as part of Canada's efforts to advance defence cooperation with NATO Allies.

According to Canada's Department of National Defence, the arrangement is intended to support the Royal Canadian Navy, strengthen interoperability with allied navies and create opportunities for Canadian industry.

The agreement formalizes a collaborative framework under which the three countries will work together on naval defence materiel, potentially providing opportunities to coordinate equipment development, procurement and long-term maintenance.

Canadian Minister of National Defense David J. McGuinty said the agreement was part of broader efforts to move beyond discussions and establish practical cooperation with international partners.

The signing was one of several defence-related developments announced during the Halifax International Security Forum.

During the event, Canada also announced its participation in the NATO Innovation Fund, with a contribution of approximately $100 million, and advanced cooperation with Germany, Iceland, Denmark and Norway on North Atlantic and Arctic maritime security.

McGuinty also held bilateral meetings with defence and government representatives from several allied countries to discuss shared security priorities and closer cooperation.