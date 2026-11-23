Estonia has christened Euroguard, a modular warship prototype developed by a consortium of ten European countries and 27 industrial companies, at the Baltic Workboats shipyard in Nasva, on the island of Saaremaa.

President of the Republic Ülle Madise performed the christening ceremony, marking a milestone for Estonian shipbuilding. Euroguard is the largest experimental warship built in Estonia since the country restored its independence and is intended to support the development of future European naval vessels, according to the officials.

The warship is 45 meters long and has a design speed of at least 20 knots, a range of at least 2,000 nautical miles and an endurance of ten days at sea. It is being built as a full-scale experimental vessel designed for military missions. The vessel will allow technologies and systems developed under the project to be integrated and evaluated in real maritime conditions.

A central element of the project is GENSA, a common system architecture for European naval vessels. The architecture is intended to enable the integration of technologies from different manufacturers into complete ship systems and allow solutions developed for one project to be reused in future vessel programs.

The unit will serve as a test platform for autonomous navigation and remote control from shore. Its modular configuration will allow it to be adapted for several mission profiles, including maritime surveillance, mine warfare, seabed and critical infrastructure protection, search and rescue, and the deployment and control of unmanned systems.

The European Defence Fund entrusted Estonia with leading the €95 million research and development project in 2024. Of the total budget, €65 million is provided by the European Defence Fund.

The consortium brings together companies and research institutions from ten European countries, including Thales, Leonardo, Naval Group, Navantia, Kongsberg and Damen. The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments coordinates cooperation between participating countries, while Baltic Workboats leads the industrial consortium.

“Ships have been built in Estonia and sold abroad for centuries. Warships, however, we have ordered from abroad, relying instead on the experience of our allies. EUROGUARD, a 45-metre modular vessel prototype and the first of its kind in Europe, shows that we can now build warships ourselves. What was launched in Nasva today is a vessel that points the way for future European naval developments. This project proves that smaller allies, too, can make a truly decisive contribution to developing the defence capability of the European community,” said Margus Vanaselja, Chairman of the Management Board of Baltic Workboats.

“The ship is the most visible part of this project, but just as valuable is GENSA, the common system architecture for European naval vessels that we developed together. It provides a framework for integrating technologies from different manufacturers into complete solutions and for reusing the development work in future ship projects. This means future warships can be designed and built faster, more flexibly and more efficiently. The vessel launched today is where we can put these solutions to the test in real sea conditions for the first time,” stated Jüri Saska, EUROGUARD Project Manager.

The launch marks the completion of an important phase of the multi-year development project. Work will now continue on outfitting the vessel, integrating its technological systems and conducting tests. Sea trials and demonstrations of the vessel and the solutions developed under the project are scheduled for 2027.