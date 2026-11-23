The French Navy has admitted the nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) De Grasse to active service, the fourth vessel of the Barracuda class, marking another milestone in the Barracuda program.
The announcement was made by French Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, who confirmed that he had formally pronounced the submarine's admission to active service.
The Barracuda program is led by the French defense procurement agency (DGA), in partnership with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), which is responsible for the nuclear boiler component. Naval Group is responsible for the submarines' design and construction, as well as the manufacture of major nuclear boiler components in cooperation with TechnicAtome.
The submarine was launched in May 2025, followed by the commissioning of its nuclear reactor in December 2025. These milestones were preceded by a series of dock tests conducted in the assembly hall and in dry and water-filled docks to verify its equipment and systems. The vessel started sea trials in February this year, and in June, Naval Group delivered the submarine to the French Navy.
The Barracuda-class nuclear attack submarines measure 99 meters in length with a hull diameter of 8.8 meters. They have a surface displacement of 4,700 tons and a submerged displacement of 5,200 tons, reflecting a design optimized for both endurance and maneuverability in deep-sea operations.
Their armament includes MBDA's Naval Cruise Missiles (NCM) for land-attack missions, Naval Group's F21 heavyweight wire-guided torpedoes and MBDA's modernized Exocet SM39 anti-ship missiles.
According to the French Navy, the submarine is designed to provide enhanced operational capabilities, ranging from intelligence gathering and support for France's nuclear deterrence mission to special forces deployment and precision strikes against land targets using naval cruise missiles.
De Grasse is powered by a nuclear reactor, giving it extended endurance and operational autonomy. The submarine is also designed for a high degree of acoustic discretion, supporting operations in contested maritime environments.