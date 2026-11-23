The French Navy has admitted the nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) De Grasse to active service, the fourth vessel of the Barracuda class, marking another milestone in the Barracuda program.

The announcement was made by French Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, who confirmed that he had formally pronounced the submarine's admission to active service.

The Barracuda program is led by the French defense procurement agency (DGA), in partnership with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), which is responsible for the nuclear boiler component. Naval Group is responsible for the submarines' design and construction, as well as the manufacture of major nuclear boiler components in cooperation with TechnicAtome.

The submarine was launched in May 2025, followed by the commissioning of its nuclear reactor in December 2025. These milestones were preceded by a series of dock tests conducted in the assembly hall and in dry and water-filled docks to verify its equipment and systems. The vessel started sea trials in February this year, and in June, Naval Group delivered the submarine to the French Navy.