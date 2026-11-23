Karman Space & Defense has secured a five-year, $31 million contract from the US Navy to manufacture propulsor tailcones for Virginia-class attack submarines, supporting preparations for the program's Block VI boats.

Awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, the contract covers the production of propulsor tailcones and procurement of long-lead materials needed to support submarine manufacturing.

The contract is structured primarily as a firm-fixed-price award, with cost-plus-fixed-fee options covering nonrecurring engineering and specialized engineering services. These options include support for manufacturing strategy development and production implementation.

The award is intended to help the US Navy secure materials ahead of production requirements, reduce manufacturing risks and support the submarine industrial base.

Karman will carry out the work through its operations in Gulfport, Mississippi, which manufacture composite structures and propulsion-related components for undersea applications. The company said the contract expands its existing involvement in Virginia-class submarines and strengthens its position in supporting US Navy submarine programs.

The award comes as the navy continues efforts to strengthen its submarine industrial base and address production capacity requirements for its nuclear-powered submarine programs.

To remind, last December, the US Navy accepted delivery of the Submarine Force’s newest fast attack submarine, the future USS Idaho (SSN 799), from General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB).