Nevesbu and Naval Group have signed a framework agreement to expand their cooperation on the Replacement of the Netherlands Submarine Capability (RNSC) program.

The agreement was signed during the Netherlands Defence and Security Exhibition (NEDS) and builds on Nevesbu's existing involvement in the submarine program. The Dutch engineering company is already developing and delivering systems for the new submarines and will now support Naval Group across a broader range of activities in the coming years.

Naval Group is responsible for building and delivering four submarines under the RNSC program: Orka, Zwaardvis, Barracuda and Tijgerhaai. The program will replace the Royal Netherlands Navy's four Walrus-class submarines.

“This framework agreement marks an important next step in our cooperation with Naval Group,” said Bart van Rijssen, managing director of Nevesbu.

He added that the agreement would allow the company to contribute to a wider range of activities within the Orka program.

The RNSC program is part of the Netherlands' effort to renew its submarine fleet. The new submarines are being developed to meet the Dutch Navy's operational requirements and maintain its underwater capabilities for future missions.

Naval Group and the Netherlands signed an industrial cooperation agreement (ICA) related to the contract for the RNSC program in 2024.