Bollinger Shipyards has marked the commissioning of USCGC Marvin Perrett (WPC-1164), the 64th Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) delivered to the US Coast Guard by the shipbuilder.

The commissioning ceremony took place on November 19, 2026, with US Coast Guard officials and members of the Perrett family in attendance. The cutter is named after Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Marvin Perrett, a World War II veteran who served in both the European and Pacific theaters.

USCGC Marvin Perrett was delivered to the Coast Guard on September 10, 2026, in Key West, Florida. It will be homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and assigned missions including maritime security, search and rescue, drug and migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement, homeland defense and maritime border protection.

The Sentinel-class FRC is 47 meters long and has a maximum speed of 28 knots. The vessels are equipped with a command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) suite and a stern launch-and-recovery ramp for a 7.9-meter over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

The cutter is the latest addition to the Coast Guard's Sentinel-class fleet. Bollinger has delivered 64 FRCs to the service over 14 years as part of a partnership spanning more than four decades.

Recently, the US Coast Guard exercised a $507 million contract option with Bollinger for the construction of 10 additional FRCs. Supported by funding included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the option increases the number of cutters ordered under the current agreement from 67 to 77.