Turkish defense company Aselsan has conducted a live-fire demonstration of its GÖKDENİZ close-in weapon system (CIWS), testing its ability to engage aerial threats from a moving naval platform.

The demonstration took place off Türkiye's northern coast, with the system engaging and destroying a moving aerial target represented by a high-speed, jet-engine unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The ship conducted the firing trial while moving at 5–10 knots.

GÖKDENİZ is the naval configuration of Aselsan's KORKUT air defense system. It is designed to counter aerial threats, including UAVs, anti-ship missiles and other targets approaching naval vessels.

During the trial, the system operated in semi-autonomous mode, automatically detecting and tracking the target and prioritizing threats for multiple engagements. Operator involvement was limited to authorizing the firing with a single button press.

The target followed a low-altitude maneuvering flight profile intended to replicate the characteristics of aerial threats such as UAVs and cruise missiles.

According to Aselsan, GÖKDENİZ also has a fully autonomous operating mode, allowing it to carry out the engagement sequence, including firing against multiple targets, without operator intervention.

The company recently presented a containerized version of GÖKDENİZ at EURONAVAL 2026. The deployable configuration is intended to extend the system's use beyond conventional naval vessels, including potential applications on commercial ships.