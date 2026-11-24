Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has delivered Ashank, an anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW-SWC), to the Indian Navy.

The delivery took place on November 23, 2026, just 18 days after GRSE handed over Amini on November 5, marking the company's second warship delivery this month. Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, accepted the vessel.

With Ashank, GRSE has now built 120 warships, of which 82 have been delivered to the Indian Navy.

The vessel is designed to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations in coastal waters, strengthening the Indian Navy's capabilities in the littoral domain. Its name, meaning fearlessness and an undaunted spirit, reflects its role in protecting India's maritime frontiers.

The ASW-SWC program features approximately 88% indigenous content and includes a 30 mm naval surface gun manufactured by GRSE. The program is part of India's efforts to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

GRSE is currently building 12 naval platforms, including one Project 17A advanced stealth frigate, two ASW-SWCs, four next-generation offshore patrol vessels and five next-generation corvettes.

The shipyard is also constructing 36 other vessels, including 13 export platforms.