Poland has held a keel-laying ceremony for the future ORP Huragan, the third Miecznik-class frigate.

The ceremony took place at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, the shipyard responsible for the construction of the frigates under Poland's Miecznik naval modernization program.

The keel laying marks another construction milestone in the Miecznik program, which covers the construction of three new frigates for the Polish Navy.

The future ORP Huragan is the third and final vessel in the program, following ORP Wicher and ORP Burza. Construction of the frigate began in April 2026, when the first steel was cut at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna in Gdynia.