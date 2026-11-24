Poland has held a keel-laying ceremony for the future ORP Huragan, the third Miecznik-class frigate.
The ceremony took place at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, the shipyard responsible for the construction of the frigates under Poland's Miecznik naval modernization program.
The keel laying marks another construction milestone in the Miecznik program, which covers the construction of three new frigates for the Polish Navy.
The future ORP Huragan is the third and final vessel in the program, following ORP Wicher and ORP Burza. Construction of the frigate began in April 2026, when the first steel was cut at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna in Gdynia.
The ship is being built under the PGZ-MIECZNIK consortium, led by Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, in cooperation with British defense companies Babcock, Thales and MBDA.
The frigates are based on Babcock's Arrowhead 140 design, adapted to the requirements of the Polish Navy.
The vessels have a projected overall length of approximately 138 metres and a maximum beam of around 20 metres. Each vessel will have a maximum displacement of about 7,000 tonnes, including auxiliary equipment and hull plating.
They are designed to achieve a range of roughly 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of up to 28 knots. The propulsion system consists of four CODAD diesel piston engines driving two controllable-pitch propellers. Each ship will have a core crew of around 120 personnel, with accommodation for an additional 60 embarked staff.
In August this year, the first vessel in this class was launched and christened.