The UK and Norway plan to jointly invest more than £100 million in two fast attack boats for Ukraine, with the vessels to be built in the UK and equipped with air defense, missile and self-defense systems.

The announcement was made on November 19, 2026, as the two countries joined allies at a Coalition of the Willing meeting focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense and long-term security.

The 30-meter boats will provide the Ukrainian Navy with offensive and air defense capabilities, as well as improve its ability to defend the Black Sea, protect its coastline and secure maritime trade routes.

The vessels are also expected to support the protection of the Black Sea Grain Corridor, which is important for Ukrainian exports and global food security.

The program will be funded equally by the UK and Norway through the Maritime Capability Coalition, which the two countries jointly lead. The boats will be built in Britain and fitted with systems supplied by European defense companies.

Beyond their role in the current conflict, the vessels are intended to contribute to Ukraine's long-term maritime security and deterrence capabilities in the Black Sea.

The announcement is part of broader UK military support for Ukraine. At the same meeting, the UK also pledged an additional 1,000 long-range strike drones. This follows a recent air defense assistance package announced at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

"This joint Norwegian-British initiative will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, support the Ukrainian economy and safeguard vital exports, including grain shipments through the Black Sea. Norway remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom," said Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"The support will be used to provide fast patrol boats equipped with advanced defence technology that will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against attacks and enhance its long-term maritime security. I am pleased that Norway and the UK are working together to provide support to the Ukrainian Navy," stated Norway's Minister of Defense Tore O. Sandvik.

The UK is also strengthening its naval cooperation with Norway through plans to acquire three offshore support vessels to serve as motherships for uncrewed mine-hunting systems. The Royal Navy is expected to receive the first vessel in 2031, with an option to acquire three additional ships. The country has allocated £90 million for the acquisition and will join Norway's P1118 Standardised Vessel Programme. The vessels will support the Royal Navy's mine countermeasure modernization and form part of the UK's plans to develop a Hybrid Navy.