The Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) and Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN) have signed an amendment to the contract covering through-life support management of Italy's FREMM frigates, adding support activities for selected combat system areas.

Signed on November 24, 2026, Amendment No. 2 to the FREMM Through Life Support Management (TLSM 2) contract includes the establishment of an Electronic Warfare System (EWS) Logistics Hub in Taranto, Italy.

The hub will support the management of engineering modifications, technical investigations, and in-service support activities related to the electronic warfare system. According to OCCAR and OSN, the facility is intended to strengthen maintenance and support arrangements for the Italian FREMM fleet.

The amendment expands the existing support framework for the frigates, which are operated by the Italian Navy. It is intended to help maintain the ships' availability and support the modernization of their combat systems throughout their service lives.

OCCAR manages several European defense cooperation programs, including the FREMM program, which involves the development and procurement of multirole frigates for the Italian and French navies. Orizzonte Sistemi Navali is a joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo.

To remind, last year, the italian Navy took delivery of Emilio Bianchi, the tenth in a series of ten new European multi-mission frigates.