Serco has been awarded a £64 million ($85 million) contract to provide engineering and programme management to the US Navy's amphibious assault and landing craft, which transport personnel, vehicles, and equipment from ship to shore.

Serco's work spans the life of the systems and covers design, testing, evaluation and technical support on behalf of the Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive Expeditionary (DPAE EXW) Amphibious Assault and Connectors Program Office (PMS 317).

Work under the program will include managing and supporting medium- and large-sized craft and hovercraft that transport people, equipment, and cargo for various missions.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Navy, providing critical support, delivering maritime engineering, technology, and sustainment, that enhances naval surface fleet readiness. Our success in securing this contract reflects the strength of our expertise and growing capabilities in defence and builds on our recent strong momentum in Defence," Anthony Kirby, Serco Group Chief Executive, said.

These contracts follow a series of recent defense-sector successes for the company. They include a task order to support the US Army’s Command Post Modernization program, delivering mobile, scalable, and agile command and control capabilities, and a £147 million contract to provide support for the US Navy’s in-service surface ships.

In the UK, the company secured a five-year contract to operate, maintain, and sustain the Solid State Phased Array Radar (SSPAR) at RAF Fylingdales in North Yorkshire, as well as a contract to provide in-service support for the British Army’s fleet of 512 marine vessels. It also won three contracts with a combined value of more than £1 billion to provide maritime services to the Royal Navy.

Other recent awards include an £80 million contract with the Royal Australian Navy for HMAS Watson Navy Synthetic Warfare Training and a 10-year contract, worth up to £1.5 billion if all options are exercised, to operate the Armed Forces Recruitment Service for all UK military personnel.

In Canada, the company secured a £266 million, 25-year contract to support the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program for the Royal Canadian Air Force. It also received a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to continue supporting the US Navy’s Submarine High Data Rate (SubHDR) antenna systems. The single-award contract vehicle has a ceiling value of £72 million.