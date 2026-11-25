The UUVs will integrate with UK-developed SeeByte SeaTrack and Neptune software already used by the Royal Navy.

"HII is proud that the Royal Navy has selected the REMUS UUV and Sea Launcher to support its critical mine countermeasures missions,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of HII’s Unmanned Systems Group.

“This selection reflects the Royal Navy's confidence in our proven technology and our shared commitment to maritime security. We are honored to support the Royal Navy and to help keep sailors out of harm's way.”

"This investment strengthens our ability to protect freedom of navigation, which is critical to our security and our economy,” Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said.

“By using the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War to put the latest technology in the hands of our sailors, we are taking them out of harm's way and giving them the tools to keep vital shipping routes open, keeping us all safe in a more dangerous world.”

Over the past 25 years, HII has delivered more than 750 vehicles to customers in more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO member nations, with more than 90% of REMUS systems remaining in active service.