RTX's Raytheon has been awarded an Other Transactional Authority (OTA) agreement by the US Navy to advance the development of a next-generation, submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile, known as the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N).

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will transition work from early concept activities into a focused development phase that will mature the system's design, integrate key subsystems and prepare for future prototype demonstrations.

The team will leverage its composable weapons approach, which uses mature, modular building blocks that can be integrated into new systems to reduce cycle time and accelerate missile development.

Raytheon's work on SLCM-N will also incorporate contributions from Anduril Rocket Motor Systems, Divergent and Williams International. Together, these relationships demonstrate how Raytheon is expanding its industrial base to deliver advanced capabilities quickly, according to the company.

"This contract reflects the critical importance of strengthening our nation's deterrence and expanding the options available to respond to emerging threats," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon.

"Building on decades of experience developing cruise missiles, we're applying our proven design, integration and test expertise to rapidly field a highly reliable capability that our nation can trust when it matters most."

SLCM-N is a next-generation US Navy nuclear cruise missile under development primarily for Virginia-class attack submarines, aimed at providing a regional deterrence and low-yield strike option.

Congress mandated a limited operational deployment capability no later than September 2032 in the FY2026 NDAA. The program received $2 billion for the missile and $400 million for the warhead in FY2025 reconciliation legislation, though no regular FY2027 Navy budget request was included. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated development costs at around $10 billion through 2031, excluding post-2031 production, platform integration, and lifecycle costs.

The US Navy previously deployed a nuclear-armed Tomahawk land-attack cruise missile (TLAM-N) starting in the mid-1980s, withdrew warheads from surface ships and submarines in the early 1990s, and formally retired the system following the 2010 Nuclear Posture Review.