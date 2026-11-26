The delivery included more than a dozen training devices, with the Virginia Ship Control Operations Trainer (VSCOT) serving as its centerpiece. The simulator replicates the ship control station aboard a Virginia-class submarine and allows personnel to practice submarine maneuvering, operational procedures and emergency response in a controlled environment. Together with the other training systems, VSCOT will support individual and team-based training for Australia's future conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine workforce.

"The delivery of Australia’s first sovereign Virginia-class submarine training capability is a tangible demonstration of the AUKUS Optimal Pathway in action," said Alexandra Kelton, Deputy Director-General Strategy at the Australian Submarine Agency.

"It brings together infrastructure, workforce and high-end capability to ensure Australia is developing the skilled people and enduring foundations needed for the Royal Australian Navy to operate and sustain conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines for generations to come."

Rear Admiral Dave Mann, Head Virginia Division at the Australian Submarine Agency, said the training systems would support submariners throughout their careers.

"These systems provide a safe, secure and highly realistic environment where submariners can develop and refine their skills. The training can be tailored to individuals or teams, paused when required for coaching and debriefing, and repeated as often as necessary."

The facility will also enable Australian and US personnel to train together and develop common operating procedures.

"This is not just about Australia learning how to operate Virginia-class submarines. This is about our two navies sharing best practices and best ways to operate in this region of the world based on our collective understanding of how to drive our different boats," stated Captain Jason Pittman, the senior US Navy officer supporting submarine operations at HMAS Stirling and Commodore of Submarine Squadron 3, US Pacific Fleet.

The training center is intended to support personnel from initial recruitment through advanced qualifications and continued professional development.

Installation of the equipment at SSN Training Centre-West is ongoing and is scheduled for completion in 2027.