Defense company Babcock International has signed a long-term submarine services framework, called the Gateway Agreement (GA), with the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The £8.7* billion GA is the largest contract in Babcock’s history and is an evolution of the Future Maritime Support Programme (FMSP) contract, the extension of which is due to end on November 30, 2026.

The GA provides a single, integrated contractual framework for critical submarine support, maintenance, technical services and naval base services at HMNB Devonport, Devonport Dockyard and HMNB Clyde.

Effective 1 December 2026, the agreement is for five years with a potential aggregate term of up to 15 years, supported by a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) setting out the strategic framework for the long-term relationship between MOD and Babcock in support of the UK Submarine Enterprise.

Collectively, the GA and Babcock’s ongoing programs, spanning skills, capability and infrastructure, will support the UK Government’s ambitions for warfighting readiness.

“With this new agreement we’re not just investing in our national security, we’re also making a huge investment in our people. We’re providing opportunities to get young people into work, to bring jobs to communities in Plymouth, Clyde and beyond, and to boost growth across the UK," Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.

“We’re not going to repeat the mistakes of the past, where investment in our nuclear capability was delayed. Even when we have to move funding from other departments, we will prioritise our nuclear deterrent and getting Britain warfighting ready. Not only will this agreement get our subs out of the docks and into the sea faster, it will create 5,500 new jobs, apprenticeships and graduate opportunities. This investment is contributing to the government’s mission to put our young people to work – and no job could be more meaningful than keeping your country safe," Defense Secretary Wes Streeting commented.

“Our submarines both deliver the nuclear deterrent and protect it. They form the bedrock of UK national security, but their ability to do their job at sea is dependent on us to maintain them. That is why the Gateway Agreement is so important. Through this multi-billion-pound investment, we are backing the highly skilled people who support our fleet, tackling the delays that hold us back and getting submarines through maintenance quicker and back where they belong: beneath the waves. That is how we continue to strengthen our deterrence and keep our country safe," General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, commented.

Alongside major Government programs such as Project Royal Oak and the Clyde Transformation Plan, Babcock is investing in the infrastructure, skills and operational capacity needed to support the long-term growth of the UK Submarine Enterprise.

Recent investments across Plymouth, Clyde and Bristol include two Scottish Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, the Submarine Operations Centre, the Babcock Skills Centre at Devonport, the Integrated Logistics Hub, and the Babcock Plymouth Capability Centre.