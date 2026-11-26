German companies Euroatlas and EvoLogics have moved their GREYSHARK autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) into series production, following prototype testing.

The companies said they have secured orders from European government customers, with the first deliveries scheduled before the end of 2026.

The approximately six-meter-long GREYSHARK is designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine countermeasures (MCM), and monitoring of critical underwater infrastructure.

In its battery-powered configuration, the AUV has a stated range of approximately 300 nautical miles at a speed of four knots and an operational endurance of three to five days, depending on the mission profile. Its cruising speed is 10 knots, with higher speeds available when required.

EUROATLAS and EvoLogics are also planning a fuel cell-powered variant intended to extend the vehicle's range and endurance.

The system includes an autonomous swarm capability that allows multiple vehicles to form an underwater network and exchange data through encrypted S2C underwater acoustic communications. The vehicles can share reconnaissance data and automatically distribute tasks, including the investigation of detected objects.

The transition to series production follows the GREYSHARK prototype's presentation at EURONAVAL 2024 and subsequent testing. The companies have not disclosed the number of vehicles ordered or the quantities planned for production.

"The start of series production is a crucial milestone for us. I am delighted that the GREYSHARK™ will soon be used by customers in the use cases for which it was developed. The positive feedback from the industry over the past months has confirmed that we are closing an important technological gap. We offer a state-of-the-art, covert, and endurance-capable solution for maritime reconnaissance and the effective protection of critical underwater infrastructure," said Fabian Bannasch, Managing Director of EvoLogics.

“The challenge in defence innovation is not only to develop advanced technology, but to translate it into operational capabilities that can be produced and delivered at scale. Moving GREYSHARK™ from prototype to series production in two years is an important step in that direction. Together with our partners, we are building the industrial foundation to deliver autonomous underwater systems that can support the growing operational requirements of navies and maritime security organisations," Eugen Ciemnyjewski, Managing Director of Euroatlas, commented.