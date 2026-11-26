The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman Systems a $1,13 billion contract modification to design, develop, and deliver three E-130J system demonstration test aircraft as part of its strategic communications modernization program.

The cost-plus-incentive-fee modification exercises options under a previously awarded contract and also covers the delivery of initial spare parts to support the E-130J program's engineering and manufacturing development phase.

The three test aircraft will be based on government-furnished C-130J-30 aircraft and fitted with specialized, secure communications systems. The E-130J program is intended to recapitalize the Navy's Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) strategic communications mission.

Work will be performed at multiple locations across the United States, primarily in Melbourne, Florida; Marietta, Georgia; and Richardson, Texas. Other locations include facilities in Florida, Oklahoma, Indiana, Arizona, California, and Texas, as well as various locations within the continental United States.

Work is expected to be completed in January 2030.

To remind, in 2024, Northrop Grumman was selected as the prime contractor to deliver nuclear command, control, and communications aircraft for the US Navy’s TACAMO mission. The US Navy’s TACAMO mission provides connectivity between the National Command Authority and the US nuclear forces.

The navy currently operates a fleet of E-6B Mercury aircraft to provide survivable, reliable, and enduring airborne command, control, and communications between the National Command Authority and the US forces.