“This new order confirms the strength of the growth trajectory we have outlined for our Defense business and gives concrete substance to the commercial prospects announced in recent months. The new LSS strengthens an industrial path that builds on the wealth of expertise developed over time at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard, which continues to contribute to the Group’s ability to build technologically advanced naval vessels," Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented.

"At the same time, it marks a further evolution of a platform that is already demonstrating its operational value and international competitiveness. This program fully demonstrates Fincantieri’s ability to bring together distinctive expertise and technologies to address increasingly complex operational scenarios, contributing to the country’s technological and industrial sovereignty.”

The first two LSS vessels were delivered to the Italian Navy in March 2021 and December 2025 under Italy’s multi-year Naval Law program. France has also selected a design derived from the Italian LSS platform for its FLOTLOG program, with construction involving Fincantieri’s shipyard in Castellammare di Stabia.

The third LSS will have an overall length of approximately 193 metres, a maximum beam of 24 metres and a displacement of approximately 27,500 tons. It will be capable of reaching a maximum speed of approximately 20 knots.

Its distinguishing features include the integration of innovative command and control systems, including the new SADOC5 combat management system, as well as enhanced network protection, with a higher security classification level. The ship will also feature increased satellite communications capabilities to effectively support and coordinate complex maritime operations, requiring corresponding modifications to the platform.

The new unit will be built on developments made under other naval renewal programs, with the aim of providing a more modern and functional platform for the coordination and support of naval operations, Fincantieri concluded.