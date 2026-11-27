Fincantieri, leading a Temporary Grouping of Companies (RTI) with Leonardo, has signed a contract amendment for the construction of a third logistic support ship (LSS) for the Italian Navy.
As informed, the amendment was signed with the Organization for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) at the Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.
The agreement is worth approximately €500 million, of which around €88 million is subject to options. Fincantieri’s share amounts to approximately €414 million, including around €37.5 million in options, while Leonardo’s share amounts to approximately €85 million, including around €50 million in options.
The new ship will join LSSs Vulcano and Atlante, two LSS vessels already delivered to the Italian Navy by Fincantieri. It will be built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Castellammare di Stabia and is scheduled for delivery by 2030.
“This new order confirms the strength of the growth trajectory we have outlined for our Defense business and gives concrete substance to the commercial prospects announced in recent months. The new LSS strengthens an industrial path that builds on the wealth of expertise developed over time at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard, which continues to contribute to the Group’s ability to build technologically advanced naval vessels," Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented.
"At the same time, it marks a further evolution of a platform that is already demonstrating its operational value and international competitiveness. This program fully demonstrates Fincantieri’s ability to bring together distinctive expertise and technologies to address increasingly complex operational scenarios, contributing to the country’s technological and industrial sovereignty.”
The first two LSS vessels were delivered to the Italian Navy in March 2021 and December 2025 under Italy’s multi-year Naval Law program. France has also selected a design derived from the Italian LSS platform for its FLOTLOG program, with construction involving Fincantieri’s shipyard in Castellammare di Stabia.
The third LSS will have an overall length of approximately 193 metres, a maximum beam of 24 metres and a displacement of approximately 27,500 tons. It will be capable of reaching a maximum speed of approximately 20 knots.
Its distinguishing features include the integration of innovative command and control systems, including the new SADOC5 combat management system, as well as enhanced network protection, with a higher security classification level. The ship will also feature increased satellite communications capabilities to effectively support and coordinate complex maritime operations, requiring corresponding modifications to the platform.
The new unit will be built on developments made under other naval renewal programs, with the aim of providing a more modern and functional platform for the coordination and support of naval operations, Fincantieri concluded.