The Royal Navy is using artificial intelligence to identify early signs of potential faults in Wildcat and Merlin helicopters, with a new analysis tool designed to detect abnormal aircraft behavior before conventional warning alerts are triggered.

The Aircraft Data Analysis and Readiness Tool (ADART), developed by Tonic Analytics in collaboration with 1710 Naval Air Squadron, analyzes aircraft Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) data to identify unusual behavior, emerging trends and potential anomalies.

The system combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and engineering analytics to sift through large volumes of aircraft health data, helping engineers identify issues that might otherwise require extensive manual analysis.

Unlike conventional monitoring systems that generate alerts when predefined thresholds are exceeded, ADART can highlight abnormal behavior that emerges before those thresholds are reached. This could give Royal Navy engineers an earlier indication that an aircraft system or component requires closer examination.

ADART is not designed to diagnose faults or make maintenance decisions. Instead, it provides engineering personnel with additional information to support their assessments, while qualified specialists retain responsibility for maintenance decisions.

The potential benefits have already been demonstrated through a retrospective investigation of a historical Wildcat event. Analysis showed that abnormal behavior was visible in the aircraft data before a significant recorded event, indicating that ADART could help engineers recognize developing problems earlier.

The tool has been developed alongside 1710 Naval Air Squadron since initial contract approval in October 2022. Following testing and user feedback, major software changes were introduced in mid-2025 to better meet engineering requirements.

In 2026, ADART became operational within 1710 NAS and was also rolled out to the Wildcat Vibration Control Cell at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton for further evaluation.

Future development plans include introducing more specific alerts to help identify cabling and accelerometer faults, integrating Merlin helicopter data and reducing data latency to bring analysis closer to real time.

The project is intended to help Fleet Air Arm engineers identify potential aircraft problems sooner, allowing them to focus their expertise on the systems and components that may need attention.