Babcock offers Arrowhead 140 frigate design to New Zealand

November 1, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

In response to the New Zealand Ministry of Defence’s industry engagement request to replace the current naval fleet, Babcock Australasia held a suppliers’ day for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand aspiring to undertake work to support the delivery of the company’s Arrowhead solution.

Babcock

Babcock Australasia confirmed that it will formally present its proven Arrowhead platform as the future solution for the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Attended by more than 65 suppliers, the event was aimed at increasing awareness of Babcock’s design, build and support offering, and engaging local SMEs so they could better understand how they can play a part in delivering this adaptable solution to the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN).

The company is currently contracted to operate the country’s largest marine engineering and maintenance support facility in Devonport, Auckland.

“Our local suppliers are critical to supporting the services we proudly provide the Royal New Zealand Navy, and they will be integral to supporting the country’s future naval fleet,” Babcock Australasia, Managing Director Marine, Simon Spratt said.

Babcock’s Arrowhead would provide support for a range of RNZN functions including combat, search and rescue, humanitarian and disaster relief capability.

At Rosyth, Scotland, Babcock is well underway with the design and build program that will deliver five Type 31 Frigates for the Royal Navy, based on our Arrowhead 140 platform.

In 2021, Babcock secured its first export contract for the AH140 through a licence agreement with PT PAL Indonesia, with the first keel, of the two-ship program for the Indonesian Navy, laid this year.

Babcock’s AH140 frigate has also been selected by the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium as the baseline platform design for Poland’s Miecznik frigates with steel cut on the first of three frigates for the Polish Navy in August 2023.