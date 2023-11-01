Kraken and L3Harris team up on K40 USSV platform

November 1, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Kraken Technology Group has signed a collaboration agreement with L3Harris Technologies to advance the integration of control systems within the K40 MANTA prototype.

Kraken

The K40 is an uncrewed surface-subsurface (USSV) platform that use foils for rapid surface transit before submerging for clandestine maneuvering.

This high-performance vessel requires well-established control systems and L3Harris possesses the necessary components required for the integration into the K40 MANTA.

According to the partners, these integrated systems will enable the remote control of the uncrewed platform for engineering testing, foil development, powertrain calibration and demonstration before enhancement in later developmental stages.

This is a pivotal step in the technical evolution of Kraken’s K40 MANTA platform, setting the foundation for the development of enhanced autonomous capabilities and ultimately, full autonomy.

“We look forward to working with L3Harris on the implementation of key systems for K40 MANTA as a foundation for future developments,” said Mal Crease, Founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group.

“L3Harris is proud to collaborate with Kraken on this groundbreaking platform,” said Mark Exeter, Managing Director, ASV, L3Harris.

“Our two companies possess complementary skills, benefiting both organisations through this venture. Furthermore, this collaboration paves the way for broader collaboration, capitalising on our shared expertise and further facilitated by our proximity to Portsmouth, a renowned UK marine innovation hub.”